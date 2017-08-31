WEATHER

Cooling centers open in parts of Bay Area amid heat wave

A child gets soaked by a refreshing bucket of water in Concord, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
With an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for parts of the Bay Area through Labor Day weekend, cooling centers have opened to help residents beat the heat.

Concord cooling centers
Willow Pass Center
2748 E. Olivera Rd.
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Centre Concord
5298 Clayton Rd.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Senior Center
2727 Parkside Cir.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Senior Center
2727 Parkside Cir.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Concord Police Department
1350 Galindo St.
Monday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Centre Concord
5298 Clayton Rd.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Meadow Homes Spray Park
1351 Detroit Ave.
Thursday-Monday: Noon to 7:30 p.m.

Concord Community Pool
3501 Cowell Rd.
Saturday-Monday: Open for recreational swimming 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Antioch
Senior Center
415 West Second St.
Monday-Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Antioch Community Center
4703 Lone Tree Way
Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Water Park (Half-price admission all day)
4703 Lone Tree Way.

Benicia
Benicia Public Library
150 E. L St.
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.

South Bay
San Jose community centers
Friday-Monday: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Santa Rosa
Finley Community Center
2060 West College Ave.
Friday-Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

