SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --With an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for parts of the Bay Area through Labor Day weekend, cooling centers have opened to help residents beat the heat.
RELATED: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast
Concord cooling centers
Willow Pass Center
2748 E. Olivera Rd.
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Centre Concord
5298 Clayton Rd.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Senior Center
2727 Parkside Cir.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Senior Center
2727 Parkside Cir.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Concord Police Department
1350 Galindo St.
Monday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Centre Concord
5298 Clayton Rd.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Meadow Homes Spray Park
1351 Detroit Ave.
Thursday-Monday: Noon to 7:30 p.m.
Concord Community Pool
3501 Cowell Rd.
Saturday-Monday: Open for recreational swimming 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Antioch
Senior Center
415 West Second St.
Monday-Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Antioch Community Center
4703 Lone Tree Way
Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Water Park (Half-price admission all day)
4703 Lone Tree Way.
Benicia
Benicia Public Library
150 E. L St.
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.
South Bay
San Jose community centers
Friday-Monday: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Santa Rosa
Finley Community Center
2060 West College Ave.
Friday-Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.