With an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for parts of the Bay Area through Labor Day weekend, cooling centers have opened to help residents beat the heat.Willow Pass Center2748 E. Olivera Rd.Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.Centre Concord5298 Clayton Rd.Friday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.Senior Center2727 Parkside Cir.Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.Senior Center2727 Parkside Cir.Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.Concord Police Department1350 Galindo St.Monday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.Centre Concord5298 Clayton Rd.Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.Meadow Homes Spray Park1351 Detroit Ave.Thursday-Monday: Noon to 7:30 p.m.Concord Community Pool3501 Cowell Rd.Saturday-Monday: Open for recreational swimming 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.Senior Center415 West Second St.Monday-Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.Antioch Community Center4703 Lone Tree WayMonday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.Saturday-Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.Water Park (Half-price admission all day)4703 Lone Tree Way.Benicia Public Library150 E. L St.Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Friday-Saturday: Noon to 9 p.m.Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.San Jose community centersFriday-Monday: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.Finley Community Center2060 West College Ave.Friday-Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.