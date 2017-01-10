WEATHER

Entire lane slides off Santa Cruz mountain road due to storm
The rivers are high, roads are blocked by slides, trees have toppled and there's minor flooding in the Santa Cruz Mountains as a result of the massive storm still pounding the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

FELTON, Calif. (KGO) --
The rivers are high, roads are blocked by slides, trees have toppled and there's minor flooding in the Santa Cruz Mountains as a result of the massive storm still pounding the Bay Area.

RELATED: Rain, mudslides hamper commute in Santa Cruz Mountains

The two lane road near Boulder Creek was blocked due to a culvert collapse Sunday night. It sent part of one lane crashing down the mountain.

On Highway 9 in Felton crews worked on removing trees which toppled, blocking the roadway Monday. Clearing the massive mudslide on Highway 17 took priority.

The tired crews shifted their attention Tuesday to smaller slides and toppled trees along Bear Creek Road. Steve Richmond has lived in the mountains with his horses for 42 years.

The water was fast and furious in Henry Cowell State Park and the San Lorenzo River. Richmond never takes the river for granted. "You can say, 'oh it's not a problem,' but I've seen water move some hills," he told ABC7 News.

He remembers the river in the winter of 1982. "It was 14 feet deep and there was a body found there in the next day after the floods," said Richmond.

Kevin Hamm walked along the river, looking concerned. "The accumulated river has caused the water to come up this bridge, higher than I've ever seen," he said.

Hamm has seen enough of the storms.

PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
weatherrainstormfloodingsevere weatherwindaccidentstorm damageevacuationtree fallFelton
