Rain, mudslides hamper commute in Santa Cruz Mountains

FELTON, Calif. (KGO) --The Santa Cruz has experienced a string of mudslides during these recent Bay Area storms. One shut down part of Highway 9 in Felton.
Caltrans has a truck about a half mile from the road closed sign, but the slide itself is even farther away. The highway is closed for miles in either direction out of an abundance of caution.
Dangerous hillsides are all across the South Bay in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Highway 9 is closed in both directions through the Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park.
"I love living in the area. The mudslides are definitely an inconvenience, and well it kind of sucks. But it comes with the territory," commuter Steve Elkins.
"Normally I would go down Highway 9 but I'm going to have to go up and around Graham Hill to get into Santa Cruz later," commuter Marie Walkuski said.
Blame the nonstop rain that also hampered the morning commute. On Highway 17, the more popular route through the Santa Cruz Mountains, a smaller landslide was seen near The Cats restaurant near Los Gatos. But the street remained open.
Crews were able to recover from the roadblock at Vine Hill Road, a scary landslide that injured an ABC7 News photographer. He's recovering at home on Tuesday.
All lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m. although heavy equipment can still be seen everywhere, ready to go at a moment's notice.
To say that law enforcement and Caltrans crews are busy in the area would be an understatement. It's starting to rain again in the area and there's no ETA when Highway 9 will reopen.
Hwy 9 mountains near Felton .. another slide and toppled trees block the road. CALTRANS says this is a two day job or longer. pic.twitter.com/vg9J4jD2rb— Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) January 10, 2017
HWY 9 closed both directions from south end here to Glengarry Rd in Felton area where a mudslide was reported. @abc7newsbayarea @AlexisABC7 pic.twitter.com/x8xZAUVyYv— Jessica Castro (@JessicaABC7) January 10, 2017