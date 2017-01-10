WEATHER

Latest storm brings new flooding fears to Bay Area
The rain means a new threat of flooding along the Russian River in Sonoma; the rising water has already flooded homes and cars. (KGO-TV)

By and Cornell Barnard
GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Another storm has moved into the Bay Area, and it has brought with it new flooding fears to several regions.

A Flash Flood Watch and Coastal Flood Advisory have been issued for several Bay Area counties. A High Wind Advisory will be in effect from noon to midnight, with gusts up to 50 mph.

The North Bay is getting hit hardest by the storm. In Sonoma County, the Russian River has flooded cars and homes. Hundreds of homes have been evacuated along the river. The river crested yesterday at about 35 feet flooding several residences.

Homeowner Robert Kavanaugh feared the worst about his Guerneville hillside home. His fears came true when a 50 foot mudslide came crashing down beside his home and on to Old Monte Rio Road, which is now closed. The debris flow off the hill is still active.

Kavanaugh's home is now red tagged for fear that giant redwoods will fall. He and his neighbors were told to evacuate.

"All morning long you could hear trees cracking," said Kavanaugh. "Some bigger trees fell across it, rocks tumbling down."

The fire department did have to rescue one person by boat yesterday who was stuck in their home, but no one has been hurt.

