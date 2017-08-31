Flex Alert issued across California amid heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO --The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid, issued a statewide Flex Alert that will be in effect from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation.
"Consumers are urged to conserve electricity during the afternoon when air conditioners typically are at peak use. Consumers can help avoid power interruptions by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 1 p.m. and after 10 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher," the California ISO said in a statement.
VIDEO: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
The alert comes as a heat wave continues to scorch the Bay Area. Many regions are expected to see triple-digit temperatures on Friday. And a Spare the Air Alert is in effect Thursday and Friday.
For electricity conservation tips, visit www.flexalert.org/save-energy.
