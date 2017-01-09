Major storm floods homes, cars along Russian River

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --A major storm that moved through the Bay Area over the weekend caused the Russian River to reach flood stage, leaving cars and homes in the area under water.
The storm also triggered dozens of accidents, downed trees and flooding in parts of the Bay Area, especially in the North Bay.
The manager at Burke's Canoes in Guerneville said their parking lot is under five feet of water and that the camp site is under 20 feet of water.
Emergency Crews in Forestville are responding to a water rescue. The Russian River is dangerously high. pic.twitter.com/94ZYEnALux— Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) January 9, 2017
Rescue crews have been busy Monday morning responding to calls in the area because the Russian River is swollen.
One of the first concerns was for a Sonoma County juvenile detention facility that was surrounded by water. There are 24 beds at the facility and crews have been working to get those people out of the area.
Emergency crews said the Russian River crested at 1 p.m.
