Reminder to stay safe: CHP and firefighters used their bare hands to flip over an SUV at Hwy 280 in Daly City. https://t.co/J7Ubyr1ZKQ pic.twitter.com/NRf47aIOC0 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 8, 2017

#STORMWATCH: A tree came crashing down onto Montague Expressway in Santa Clara this morning. Track Bay Area traffic: https://t.co/wDEhAQB301 pic.twitter.com/30VIp59z0E — LiveDoppler7 (@LiveDoppler7) January 8, 2017

A powerful storm is bringing torrential rain, steady wind and flooding to the North Bay this morning. At least 21,000 people are without power this morning across the Bay Area and traffic conditions are treacherous.There is major flooding in Marin County and Rohnert Park. Drivers are warned not to drive through standing water. There were a few cars that were stuck after driving through it Sunday morning after Hinebaugh Creek began to overflow.The rain has begun to let up a little bit but it's also very windy.Streets are wet and there's standing water on Sir Francis Drake Blvd. and Highway 101 so drivers need to slow down.Flooding from the storm has triggered the closure of northbound Hwy 101 in Windsor. Northbound Highway 101 is closed at Windsor due to flooding.CHP says Lucas Valley Drive in Marin County is closed because a tree is down. Lodi Lane at the Napa River is closed due to flooding.Weather is likely to blame for a car that flipped over on a ramp to Hwy 280 in Daly City. CHP and firefighters and the driver turned over an SUV with their bare hands. The reason they did this was reportedly because there was at least a one hour delay for tow trucks in the area. Apparently the driver and occupants are all ok. The car itself did have significant damage to its side.In the South Bay, a tree came crashing down onto Montague Expressway in Santa Clara this morning. A driver drove their car over the branches and got stuck. It's unclear if the tree fell just moments before they drove by, or if they simply didn't see it.