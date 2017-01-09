GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --Some residents along the Russian River were forced to evacuate their homes Monday after a major storm moved through the Bay Area over the weekend, causing the river to reach flood stage, submerging cars and homes under water.
PHOTOS: Homes, cars near Russian River flooded
The storm also triggered dozens of accidents, downed trees and flooding in parts of the Bay Area, especially in the North Bay.
Emergency crews have been busy because of the the storm and the rising waters of the Russian River. "It's spectacular to see the river come back and say, you know, you occupy a lot of space here, but I'm in charge," Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said.
Rescue crews were busy all day Monday helping people throughout Guerneville who had been affected by the storm. At one point, they had to transport a man got boxed inside his home by the flood water. "We had a medical emergency over on Neely Road where we had our engine crew staged due to the high water and we just got the boat over to shuttle him across to our awaiting ambulance," Russian River Fire District spokesperson Travis Wood said.
Residents in the area were taking the flood in stride. "People who live up here prepare for it," Jack Clements said.
What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!
The mostly-evacuated River Bend RV park in #Forestville That's #PaulBunyan out there standing his ground. #RussianRiverflooding pic.twitter.com/Oy2kANazPb— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 9, 2017