Moderate storm floods streets in Corte Madera
It was a close call for homes in Corte Madera where flooded streets quickly became flooded front yards during a storm on Tuesday. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KGO) --
It was a close call for homes in Corte Madera where flooded streets quickly became flooded front yards during a storm on Tuesday.


One resident told ABC7 News he hasn't seen this much flooding since 1997.

Seawolf Passage wasn't passable for much of the morning and several blocks in one neighborhood were flooded.


Homeowner Jim Beckstead recalls high profile vehicles plowing through at high speeds. While his front door delivery is dry, Beckstead's backyard is saturated with a temporary river separating it from his neighbor's front yards.

The San Anselmo Creek near Drake High School in Marin County was fierce Tuesday, while a typically busy street named Miller Avenue in Mill Valley saw a bit of a slow-down due to flooding. Then, once it was re-opened cars created quite the splash.

