WEATHER

North Bay survives heavy rain, but not unscathed

EMBED </>More Videos

In the North Bay, one might describe damage from the last night's storm as being predictably unpredictable. Angelina Marrufo of Santa Rosa certainly never imagined the havoc an oak tree would cause in her front yard.

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
In the North Bay, one might describe damage from the last night's storm as being predictably unpredictable.

Angelina Marrufo of Santa Rosa certainly never imagined the havoc an oak tree would cause in her front yard. "We've seen it swaying but we never thought it could fall."

RELATED: Your AccuWeather forecast

It did, however, threading a large needle between her apartment and the street. It missed her bedroom and landed atop a car parked on West Steele Lane.

"It felt like an earthquake. A big bang," she said. "I was saved by an angel."

In Monte Rio, a large bay tree fell on an unoccupied house. There were no injuries, but plenty of splinters.

RELATED: Moccasin Dam on verge of bursting in Tuolumne County

Elsewhere, the junction of Highway 12 and 121 in Schelleville has a long history of flash floods.

Today, another, with one-foot deep water. The driver of a red Toyota escaped unharmed, but wet.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherstormstorm damagetree fallhome repairsapartmentfloodingflash floodingSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
AccuWeather forecast for Thursday evening
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Moccasin Dam may burst in Tuolumne County
Rain causes hazardous driving conditions over Highway 17
AccuWeather forecast for Thursday evening
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
More Weather
Top Stories
Moccasin Dam may burst in Tuolumne County
EXCLUSIVE: NBA dancer, good Samaritan chase Castro Valley laptop thief
ABC7 holding National Puppy Day event tomorrow
PG&E unveils its new wildfire safety plan ahead of 2018 wildfire season
Witnesses say they'll never forget 'traumatic' SF barber shop shooting
Rain causes hazardous driving conditions over Highway 17
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Officials investigate deadly car fire at Travis Air Force Base
Diablo Valley College to reopen following graffiti threat
Surveillance video shows deadly shooting unfold in SF
Consumer Catch-up: Smoke alarm recall, Toys R Us liquidation sales
Trump replacing McMaster with Bolton
More News
Top Video
PG&E unveils its new wildfire safety plan ahead of 2018 wildfire season
Moccasin Dam may burst in Tuolumne County
Witnesses say they'll never forget 'traumatic' SF barber shop shooting
Rain causes hazardous driving conditions over Highway 17
More Video