Oakland Zoo may be great place to watch solar eclipse

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Are you looking for a place to view the solar eclipse? The Oakland Zoo's Landing Cafe may be a perfect spot for the rare moment.
The Landing Cafe sits 650 feet above sea level, boasting a panoramic view of seven counties in the Bay Area. The zoo is home to the only urban gondola in Northern California. Visitors can take a ride to a viewpoint, and have an unobstructed view of the solar eclipse.
"It's beautiful -- I would recommend watching it from here. I can see the whole Bay Area and it's breathtaking," said Oakland resident, Dominique Broadway.
Animals though, may not have as exciting of a reaction to the sky becoming dark during the day. Tigers and lions can spend up to 18 hours a day sleeping, and may not even notice the eclipse.
"I have a hunch that it won't darken enough for them to even really pick up on it. It'll be interesting to see the elephants-it's the smarter ones that'll be most aware of what's going on", said Dr. Joel Parrott, President and CEO of the Oakland Zoo.
On August 21st, the Oakland Zoo opens at 10 a.m., with the eclipse happening at 10:15 a.m. The zoo will not have protective eyewear for sale, so be sure to bring your own. Experts recommend No. 14 Welder's Glass or eclipse shades.
