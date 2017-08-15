SOLAR ECLIPSE

Oakland Zoo may be great place to watch solar eclipse

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Are you looking for a place to view the solar eclipse? The Oakland Zoo's Landing Cafe may be a perfect spot for the rare moment.

On the day of the eclipse, we'll bring you live coverage on TV and online. Click here for other ways to watch this rare event in the Bay Area.

FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017

The Landing Cafe sits 650 feet above sea level, boasting a panoramic view of seven counties in the Bay Area. The zoo is home to the only urban gondola in Northern California. Visitors can take a ride to a viewpoint, and have an unobstructed view of the solar eclipse.

"It's beautiful -- I would recommend watching it from here. I can see the whole Bay Area and it's breathtaking," said Oakland resident, Dominique Broadway.

VIDEO: Total solar eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

What makes this eclipse so rare? These facts and figures answer that and more.



Animals though, may not have as exciting of a reaction to the sky becoming dark during the day. Tigers and lions can spend up to 18 hours a day sleeping, and may not even notice the eclipse.

"I have a hunch that it won't darken enough for them to even really pick up on it. It'll be interesting to see the elephants-it's the smarter ones that'll be most aware of what's going on", said Dr. Joel Parrott, President and CEO of the Oakland Zoo.

On August 21st, the Oakland Zoo opens at 10 a.m., with the eclipse happening at 10:15 a.m. The zoo will not have protective eyewear for sale, so be sure to bring your own. Experts recommend No. 14 Welder's Glass or eclipse shades.

VIDEO: How will you power down for the eclipse?
EMBED More News Videos

On Aug. 21, the sun and the moon will duke it out as California experiences a near total solar eclipse. This will put a major dent into our state's solar energy production. You can help offset the loss just by using those watts more wisely.



For more stories and videos related to the solar eclipse, click here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersolar eclipsemoonhistorysciencesummeranimaloakland zooSan FranciscoOaklandSan MateoSan JoseMarinOakland Zoo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
VIDEO: 7 ways to watch the solar eclipse in the Bay Area
SOLAR ECLIPSE
Places to watch the 2017 total solar eclipse
Photographing the solar eclipse with a smartphone
Denny's offering all-you-can-eat eclipse 'mooncakes'
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
More solar eclipse
WEATHER
Places to watch the 2017 total solar eclipse
Photographing the solar eclipse with a smartphone
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Astronaut blows zero gravity water bubble
More Weather
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: BART cops bust fare evaders on camera in San Francisco
I-TEAM: New breed of white nationalist leadership based in California
Santa Rosa barber's mind-blowing cuts make him world famous
1 person injured in shooting near Burlington Coat Factory in SF
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Mister Jiu's in SF named one of America's top 10 new restaurants
Planned protest at Google prompts police to prepare for violence
SF City leaders oppose right-wing rally permitted for Crissy Fields
Show More
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Campbell cops talk about using Narcan to save man from overdose
Costco ordered to pay $19.3M for selling "Tiffany" rings
Sen. Feinstein steps in to halt Oakland couple's deportation
3 teens suspected of rape after 14-year-old found unconscious on sidewalk
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
More Photos