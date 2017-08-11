SOLAR ECLIPSE

FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017

While the Bay Area won't experience the total solar eclipse this month, here are some ways you can still watch. (Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
That amazing chance to witness a rare event is coming up fast - the first full solar eclipse in nearly a century will stretch coast to coast on Monday, Aug. 21. It will also be the first in the Lower 48 states in 38 years.

On the day of the eclipse, we'll bring you live coverage on TV and online. Click here for other ways to watch this rare event in the Bay Area.

VIDEO: Total solar eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know
What makes this eclipse so rare? These facts and figures answer that and more.


The sun, moon and Earth will line up perfectly that Monday, turning day into night for a few minutes from Oregon to South Carolina. A partial eclipse will extend up through Canada and down to the top of South America.

VIDEO: How will you power down for the eclipse?
On Aug. 21, the sun and the moon will duke it out as California experiences a near total solar eclipse. This will put a major dent into our state's solar energy production. You can help offset the loss just by using those watts more wisely.


The total eclipse on Aug. 21 will last just 1 1/2 hours as the lunar shadow sweeps across the country.

The 2017 Path of Totality
NASA says, "This animation closely follows the Moon's umbra shadow as it passes over the United States during the August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse. Through the use of a number of NASA datasets, notably the global elevation maps from Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, the shape and location of the shadow is depicted with unprecedented accuracy."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
