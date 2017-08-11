FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --That amazing chance to witness a rare event is coming up fast - the first full solar eclipse in nearly a century will stretch coast to coast on Monday, Aug. 21. It will also be the first in the Lower 48 states in 38 years.
The sun, moon and Earth will line up perfectly that Monday, turning day into night for a few minutes from Oregon to South Carolina. A partial eclipse will extend up through Canada and down to the top of South America.
The total eclipse on Aug. 21 will last just 1 1/2 hours as the lunar shadow sweeps across the country.
The 2017 Path of Totality
NASA says, "This animation closely follows the Moon's umbra shadow as it passes over the United States during the August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse. Through the use of a number of NASA datasets, notably the global elevation maps from Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, the shape and location of the shadow is depicted with unprecedented accuracy."
