This is what it looks like inside Orinda home slammed by mudslide. That used to be office adjacent to master bedroom. #StormWatch #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/XiESAmzH1t — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 9, 2017

This would be the sea of mud and debris inside an Orinda man's home after massive mudslide... #StormWatch #@LiveDoppler7 #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/fb4GqA4y76 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 9, 2017

A massive 200-yard mudslide crashed right into a home in Orinda.No one inside of the home on Van Tassel and Sunnyvale Lane was injured when the mud and debris came crashing into the home.The homeowner says he was inside the home's bathroom, and through it was just thunder or hail outside."Yesterday around about 9:30 in the morning I heard this loud noise. I thought it might be thunder. We don't get very loud thunder around here but it was very loud," said Paul Vittimberga, who owns the home.The bathroom is now unrecognizable, aside from a few glass bricks. "I was actually up in that bathroom behind those glass blocks and came out and was like maybe its hail. Then I saw the wall of the office starting to come in on me. Then I ran downstairs, " said Vittimberga.The home was yellow tagged by the county, but it is deemed stable enough for the homeowner to go in and out.The home next door also had some mud and debris in the backyard, but the damage is minor in comparison.Now the concern is that the mudslide will move again, as more rain continues to fall.