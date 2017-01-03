WEATHER

Pacifica residents say they've come to expect wild stormy weather
Strong wind and heavy rain moved through the Bay Area Tuesday and some Pacifica residents say they've come to expect the wild weather, especially after a coastal access path buckled during a storm a few weeks ago. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --
Strong wind and heavy rain moved through the Bay Area Tuesday and some Pacifica residents say they've come to expect the wild weather, especially after a coastal access path buckled during a storm a few weeks ago.


The pier had plenty of fishermen on it. As the wind and rain pick up, many called it a day and some held out a little longer to try their luck. "Trying to get some fish here, there is a lot of crab out here so people are throwing the cages in just hoping to get one big enough," Juan Corona said.
Once the weather began to worsen Corona and his friends began to reconsider their plans. "If it starts raining a little heavier then we might have to call it a night," Corona said.


Pacifica residents have become accustomed to conditions at the pier and nearby cliff where a 30-foot section of concrete path buckled last month.

An ABC7 news viewer shared drone video of the coastal access path off Esplanade Avenue, the same area where residents were previously forced from their buildings. The city will hold a special council meeting tomorrow to approve a contract to demolish 310 Esplanade Avenue.

RELATED: Crews work to repair sinkhole near Pacifica Pier

Vu Nguyen came from San Jose to see it in person wearing shorts. "You've got on a jacket, you have on a hat, but what you don't have on is pants. It's not that cold it's 45 degrees, 50 degrees, so it's alright," Nguyen said.

"There's going to be a lot of wind, a lot of rain, there could be a lot of mudslides, so that's one thing you definitely have to worry about," Corona said.
Nguyen sees allure. "It's beautiful weather in the winter," he said.

There are certain areas in Pacifica far from out of the woods this winter.

Related Topics:
weatherbay arearainstormwinter stormPacifica
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
