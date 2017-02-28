San Jose city officials say the relief fund taking in donations for the city's flood victims is nearing $1 million.The mayor tells ABC7 News he's aware that flood victims in many cases have lost their work tools and their cars needed to go to work, so they have no income coming in right now.The city council also proclaimed a local State of Emergency so that they can begin applying for state and federal aid.San Jose will also move to waive permit and inspection fees to speed up the process for building owners to start repair work, so tenants can move back in more quickly.Housing units continue to be yellow-tagged, meaning residents have only limited access to their homes.Hundreds if not thousands of residents continue to live day to day in limbo, after losing their possessions and in many cases, their vehicles.Mayor Sam Liccardo says that the nearly $1 million in donations is very close to being distributed to victims."We expect that there'll be four primary nonprofits that will be involved in a variety of tasks, ranging from screening to case work to distributing the dollars. They include Sacred Heart, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and Red Cross," said Liccardo.The Mayor also said he has reached out to a large association of apartment building owners to see if they can find a way to give tenants a fair and uniform break on rent.Some landlords are suspending rent for one month, but it could be much longer than that before clean-up is complete and residents can begin coming home.