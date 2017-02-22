STORM

PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Flooding overtakes William Street in San Jose, Calif. on Feb. 22, 2017. (KLowePhotos.com)</span></div>
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
San Jose firefighters are rescuing dozens of residents by boat in flood waters in the Nordale neighborhood.

Capt. Mitch Matlow, with the San Jose Fire Department, talked to ABC7 News Reporter David Louie about the rescue situation underway in the Nordale neighborhood in San Jose.

