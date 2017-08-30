SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Americans continue to open their hearts and wallets to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Celebrities and Bay Area relief efforts have gotten tremendous support.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence tweeted:
Pray for Houston pic.twitter.com/ccDgFSb3ly— Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) August 28, 2017
The Texas native is opening up a coffee and comic book cafe in Houston called Coral Sword. The opening will be delayed because of Hurricane Harvey.
Pence's teammate Brandon Belt is also pitching in -- he's from the Houston area and tweeted:
This sounds like a great idea. I'm in https://t.co/Q8eN7rlBl1— Brandon Belt (@bbelt9) August 29, 2017
He responded to a call for baseball players nationwide to send extra shoes and shirts to those suffering after Hurricane Harvey.
A Bay Area non-profit that raises diaper donations is also joining relief efforts.
Help A Mother Out is sending pallets of diapers to Texas.
Diapers are not supplied by disaster relief agencies, even though they're essential to babies.
"We reached out to a sister diaper bank, the Austin Diaper Bank, doing work on the ground now assisting families. we're going to be giving them 25,000 diapers to help support families in Texas," said Nora Nicholson of Help A Mother Out.
In the meantime, NFL player J.J. Watt's Twitter fundraiser continues to defy expectations.
The Houston Texan defensive end just raised his goal to a whopping $10 million after hitting $6 million Wednesday morning.
ABC7 News is also making it easy to help. ABC stations nationwide will be fundraising on air and online all day Thursday, the Day of Giving.
Money you donate will go to neighbors most impacted by the storm.
So join ABC's efforts beginning Thursday morning.
