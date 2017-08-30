HURRICANE HARVEY

San Francisco Giants players, Bay Area charities step up to help with Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

Hunter Pence, Brandon Belt, and a host of others with Bay Area ties are shelling out cash, clothes, and donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Here's how you can help too. (AP)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Americans continue to open their hearts and wallets to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

RELATED: Help Disney support Hurricane Harvey victims

Celebrities and Bay Area relief efforts have gotten tremendous support.

San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence tweeted:

The Texas native is opening up a coffee and comic book cafe in Houston called Coral Sword. The opening will be delayed because of Hurricane Harvey.

Pence's teammate Brandon Belt is also pitching in -- he's from the Houston area and tweeted:

He responded to a call for baseball players nationwide to send extra shoes and shirts to those suffering after Hurricane Harvey.
A Bay Area non-profit that raises diaper donations is also joining relief efforts.

Help A Mother Out is sending pallets of diapers to Texas.

Diapers are not supplied by disaster relief agencies, even though they're essential to babies.

RELATED: 92-year-old Houston evacuee charms rescuers on live TV

"We reached out to a sister diaper bank, the Austin Diaper Bank, doing work on the ground now assisting families. we're going to be giving them 25,000 diapers to help support families in Texas," said Nora Nicholson of Help A Mother Out.

In the meantime, NFL player J.J. Watt's Twitter fundraiser continues to defy expectations.

The Houston Texan defensive end just raised his goal to a whopping $10 million after hitting $6 million Wednesday morning.

ABC7 News is also making it easy to help. ABC stations nationwide will be fundraising on air and online all day Thursday, the Day of Giving.

Money you donate will go to neighbors most impacted by the storm.

So join ABC's efforts beginning Thursday morning.

Click here for more information on how to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherdonationscharitiesvolunteerismblood drivefloridasocietyhouston floodhurricane harveyHoustonSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
How to check if your charity is legit
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
Harvey-related death toll rises to 21 in Texas
HURRICANE HARVEY
Galveston cops seek Hurr. Harvey shooting suspects
Southwest customers can donate points to help Harvey relief efforts
Uber announces it will join Harvey relief efforts
Mexico offers 'generous' help as US responds to Harvey
More hurricane harvey
WEATHER
Here's where to cool off in the East Bay during the weekend heat wave
92-year-old evacuee charms rescuers on live TV
Hurricane Harvey by the numbers
George Strait, country music community join for Harvey relief
More Weather
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
Santa Clara County, SF ask for permanent order to protect sanctuary cities
Families begin long healing, cleanup process after Harvey
Southwest customers can donate points to help Harvey relief efforts
SF's Powell station reopens after suspicious package deemed safe
Sheriff's deputy killed in Sacramento shooting
Hurricane Harvey by the numbers
Bay Area weekend heat wave may break record temperatures
Show More
South Bay coalition to help families impacted by ICE
Nursing home in Texas evacuated amid flooding
Family found dead after van swept away in Texas flood
SWAT team responds to Oakland home invasion
Lake Merritt BART station to close for project during Labor Day weekend
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
Santa Clara County, SF ask for permanent order to protect sanctuary cities
Southwest customers can donate points to help Harvey relief efforts
Families begin long healing, cleanup process after Harvey
More Video