Disney, ABC7 to hold 'Day of Giving' to support victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas

The Disney-ABC Television Group will host a "Day of Giving" on Thursday, August 31, 2017, to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Hurricane Harvey has devastated Texas and threatens Louisiana. The slow-moving storm left behind flattened communities and historic flooding, and it continues to dump rain on the area as rescuers are still working to pull hundreds from rising floodwaters.

As part of the Disney-ABC Television Group's "Day of Giving" on Thursday, ABC7 and the Red Cross are teaming up to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

To make a donation to the Red Cross online, click here. All money donated via that link will go directly to Harvey relief efforts.

ABC7 will also host a phone bank on Thursday from 6 a.m. to midnight. We'll post the phone number closer to the times listed, so check back on Thursday!


"Our hearts go out to everyone in the devastating path of this historic storm," said Robert A. Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company. "It's hard to fully appreciate the impact, in part because it isn't over yet. But we know thousands of people have lost everything and now face the daunting challenge of putting their lives and communities back together, and we're using our unique resources and reach to help those in need."

PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area


Disney and its local Houston station ABC13 are committing $1 million to the Red Cross for relief and recovery efforts for communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The day will kick off on our morning newscasts before handing the baton over to Good Morning America. Throughout the day on ABC, Freeform, Radio Disney and across all social media, there will be a call-to-action to donate to the American Red Cross, with those dollars going to benefit those most impacted by this devastating storm.

Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation through the Red Cross. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Disney's last "Day of Giving" in 2012 raised more than $18 million to aid local communities impacted by Hurricane Sandy.

Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos on Hurricane Harvey.
