WEATHER

Stinson Beach parking lot heavily damaged by flooding

Flooding is seen at a parking lot in Stinson Beach, Calif. on Saturday, April 7, 2018. (KGO-TV)

STINSON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) --
The National Parks Service was forced to close a parking lot at Stinson Beach for the weekend Saturday after it was heavily damaged by flooding.


The northern section of the parking lot collapsed due to the flooding.

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

The owner of Parkside Café was shocked by the damage which was impacting her business.

Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Click here for a look at weather where you live.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormrainwindstorm damagefloodingflash floodingPG&Epower outageSan FranciscoMill ValleySan JoseOaklandSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather forecast: Storm clouds parting
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast: Storm clouds parting
Storm downs trees, triggers power outages in Bay Area
PG&E crews restore power to 10,800 customers in SF
North Bay roads flooded in big Bay Area storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Storm downs trees, triggers power outages in Bay Area
Fire breaks out on 50th floor of Trump Tower
PG&E crews restore power to 10,800 customers in SF
Canada police say 14 killed after bus carrying hockey team crashes
AccuWeather forecast: Storm clouds parting
Russell Crowe's 'Gladiator' armor sells for $96K at auction
Mom upset daughter issued decades-old book Blake Shelton once used
Livermore carjacking suspect caught after police chase
Show More
Person killed on Caltrain tracks in Palo Alto
Father of missing boy with autism charged with homicide
Pilot killed in Petaluma plane crash during storm
3 dead, 20 injured after car crashes into crowd in Germany
Storm takes toll on Bay Area
More News