STINSON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) --The National Parks Service was forced to close a parking lot at Stinson Beach for the weekend Saturday after it was heavily damaged by flooding.
#StinsonBeach parking lot a river of water #stormdamage pic.twitter.com/ukl9w8oSNZ— Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) April 7, 2018
The northern section of the parking lot collapsed due to the flooding.
The owner of Parkside Café was shocked by the damage which was impacting her business.
Owner of #Parkside Cafe in shock. Beach parking lot collapsed. Impacting her business #stormdamage pic.twitter.com/Geu6wqZ1jo— Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) April 7, 2018
Parking lot collapsed here not far from #StinsonBeach #STORMWATCH #stormdamage pic.twitter.com/gWReqajsWz— Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) April 7, 2018
