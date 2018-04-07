Owner of #Parkside Cafe in shock. Beach parking lot collapsed. Impacting her business #stormdamage pic.twitter.com/Geu6wqZ1jo — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) April 7, 2018

The National Parks Service was forced to close a parking lot at Stinson Beach for the weekend Saturday after it was heavily damaged by flooding.The northern section of the parking lot collapsed due to the flooding.The owner of Parkside Café was shocked by the damage which was impacting her business.