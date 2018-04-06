Storm pounding Bay area prompts over 100 SFO flight cancellations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A strong storm moving through the Bay Area today has caused over 100 flight cancellations at the San Francisco International Airport and some delays.
SFO officials said flight delays are averaging 30 to 45 minutes at this time.
Earlier, FAA officials said arriving flights were delayed up to four hours and 16 minutes.
