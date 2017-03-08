Teen helps elderly man caught in Vallejo hail storm

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --A teenager performed an incredible act of kindness this past weekend during one of the hailstorms that struck the Bay Area.
When Elvis noticed an elderly man crossing the street as the sky opened up in Vallejo Sunday, he leapt into action.
He ran outside with an umbrella from his dad's restaurant, Gracie's to help the man cross the street.
A regular at the restaurant had his phone out and was able to record the entire thing.
