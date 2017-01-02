Weather forecast for Tuesday morning

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your local AccuWeather forecast.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain developing overnight. Morning lows will be mainly in the low to mid 40s. Tomorrow will be rainy and windy, with highs in the low to mid 50s. The remainder of the week will bring occasional showers and periods of rain, with Thursday likely to be the driest day. Even stormier conditions are likely over the weekend as heavy rain and gusty winds are expected both Saturday and Sunday. It's going to be a very wet and rainy week ahead.
Concord 54
Oakland 57
Redwood City 55
San Francisco 56
San Jose 56
Santa Rosa 52
Coast
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s
Wednesday:
Periods of Rain
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland
