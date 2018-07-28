BART

Woman recently released from jail found dead at Dublin BART station

A BART police cruiser is shown in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

DUBLIN, Calif. --
A 26-year-old woman recently released from Santa Rita Jail was found dead at the East Dublin BART station Saturday morning, BART officials said.

The woman had a bump on her head, but no other signs of foul play were found, said BART spokeswoman Cheryl Stalter.

The woman's body was discovered about 5:30 a.m. near the passenger pick-up/drop-off area at the station.

RELATED: BART riders increasingly concerned with safety

When police arrived, emergency crews were attempting to treat the woman, but she was declared dead at the scene.

Santa Rita Jail officials were reviewing their records to determine whether the woman had a bump on her head when she was released. In addition, BART police are pulling images from surveillance video that may be relevant to the incident, Stalter said.

