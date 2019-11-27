Police say 2 hurt after armed robbers invade Lafayette home, restrain residents

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in Lafayette Tuesday evening involving three armed suspects that left two residents injured.It happened on the 1100 block of Crestmont Drive around 7:30 p.m.Police say three suspects armed with a pistol entered the residence through an open garage door. The suspects then assaulted a male resident and then restrained both residents.The suspects reportedly then went through the house, stealing valuables and personal items.When the suspects left the home, police say they left both residents restrained. It took them several hours before they were able to get free and call 9-1-1.Both victims suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (925) 283-3680 or (925) 299-3234. For any tips, email: 94549TIP@gmail.com or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.