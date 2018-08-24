Masked men tie-up 83-year-old Los Altos Hills woman in home invasion robbery

Santa Clara County Sheriff's investigators are asking for your help finding the men who tied-up and robbed an 83-year-old woman in her home.On Altamont Road in Los Altos Hills the grand houses are gated and the scenery picturesque."It's very scary and it's frightening to think that people have been in this area committing violent crimes," said Julie Desai after learning of the recent home invasion robbery.Desai's daughter stables her horse at the Westwind Community Barn."We've always felt safe around here," said Desai.So did the neighbors until three men broke into a home Thursday morning around 11. They tied-up the 83-year-old homeowner and ransacked the home. The woman's gardener heard her cries for help and called 911.Sheriff's investigators are following leads, but ask anyone with information to come forward. The victim described the robbers to deputies as two men wearing masks and one unmasked man who is Hispanic and in his 20's."That must have been so frightening for her. I can't imagine having you know come in and tie me up," said Desai.Neighbors were too shaken to go on camera, but say the elderly woman is petite, likely less than 100 pounds in weight. Her husband was not home at the time of the break-in. Medics treated her injuries on scene. She's said to be bruised from the assault.