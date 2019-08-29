2 men shot in north Oakland neighborhood, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two men were hurt after a shooting Thursday afternoon in a north Oakland neighborhood, police say.The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. near 61st and Lowel streets, according to the Oakland Police Department.When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.Police said both of the victims were transported to a hospital.The condition of the victims is unknown.No additional information was immediately available.