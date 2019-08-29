2 men shot in north Oakland neighborhood, police say

(Shutterstock)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two men were hurt after a shooting Thursday afternoon in a north Oakland neighborhood, police say.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. near 61st and Lowel streets, according to the Oakland Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said both of the victims were transported to a hospital.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandgun violenceshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for driver after fatal hit-and-run in East San Jose
SF condo attack suspect denied bail, remains in jail
Commuters thrilled over plans to expedite South Bay BART expansion
Alex Trebek done with chemo and ready for more 'Jeopardy!'
Alabama police issue arrest warrant for Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins
AccuWeather Forecast: Mildest morning to coolest afternoon
2 San Jose schools on alert due to mountain lion sighting
Show More
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
Child airlifted to hospital for injuries in hit-and-run
Recall issued for glass cooktops that may turn themselves on
Water main break shuts down street in Danville
WATCH IN 60: BART extension, Millennium Tower settlement, keeping Juul away from minors
More TOP STORIES News