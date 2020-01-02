2 Sonoma County deputies injured in crash responding to domestic violence call

Two Sonoma Co. deputies injured after collision on Highway 12 near Melita Road, Santa Rosa on Jan. 1, 2020. (Sonoma County Sheriff)

SONOMA, Calif. -- Two Sonoma County deputies were injured Wednesday evening in a crash on state Highway 12 that closed the road for about two hours, according to the California Highway Patrol and the sheriff's office.

The crash occurred at Melita Road shortly before a Sig-alert was issued at 6:19 p.m.

Sheriff's officials said the deputies were responding to a domestic violence call.

One deputy suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.



State Highway 12 reopened in both directions on Wednesday evening around 8:05 p.m.

CHP officials said 30 feet of metal guardrail was damaged as well as posts and a road sign.

ABC 7 News contributed to this post
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sonomacar crashofficer injuredsheriffsonoma countycrash
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after man killed trying to stop laptop theft in Oakland
High Surf Advisory in effect until Thursday morning
'Sober Curious' movement on the rise
New domestic partnership law now in effect across California
WATCH IN 60: 2 Arrested after Oakland laptop theft, remembering David Stern, New Year's swim
Minimum wage to increase for workers across Bay Area
ABC7 celebrates 70 years of Building a Better Bay Area
Show More
Questions surface after propane tank explodes at Santa Rosa homeless camp
South Bay teen creates e-waste recycling program
AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy skies
East Bay boy is first baby born in Bay Area in 2020
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon dies at 30
More TOP STORIES News