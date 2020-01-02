2 Sonoma County deputies injured in crash responding to domestic violence call

The crash occurred at Melita Road shortly before a Sig-alert was issued at 6:19 p.m.
Sheriff's officials said the deputies were responding to a domestic violence call.
One deputy suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Two deputies injured as they responded to a domestic violence call. The collision occurred on Highway 12 near Melita Road, Santa Rosa. One deputy was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries. Press release to follow. pic.twitter.com/1Az5xWo6ES— Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) January 2, 2020
State Highway 12 reopened in both directions on Wednesday evening around 8:05 p.m.
CHP officials said 30 feet of metal guardrail was damaged as well as posts and a road sign.
ABC 7 News contributed to this post