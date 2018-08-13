Two Antioch residents killed in a suspected DUI crash off of state Highway 24 in Walnut Creek early Sunday morning have been identified by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.Dakarai Rishon Fagorala, 17, and John Hamed Walizada,18, died after the car they were riding in veered off Highway 24 near Interstate Highway 680, sheriff's officials said.Dakarai's half brother says the 6'2" Deer Valley graduate was passionate about basketball. He said the last the family knows the 17-year-old teen had gone to a party in San Francisco with high school friends. They learned of the fatal crash on Sunday. The half brother said he's still hoping that somehow this didn't happen, that Dakarai will walk in the door again. He said the family is shocked.The driver, Ramya Ramey, 18, of Antioch, was arrested on suspicion of felony manslaughter for killing two passengers and multiple felony DUI counts for injuring two other passengers, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 4:01 a.m., when the Honda Civic driven by Ramey went off the highway and flipped onto Boulevard Circle.The two male passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Ramey and the two other female passengers, from Antioch and Oakley, all suffered major injuries and were still hospitalized as of Monday morning, according to the CHP.Dakarai's half brother and his twin brother said the family wants to know what happened leading up to the crash. He hopes the survivors will be able to give them more information.The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Contra Costa CHP at (925) 646-4980 or (800)-TELL-CHP.