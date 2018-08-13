Mother of Walnut Creek crash victim says she forgives driver suspected of DUI

EMBED </>More Videos

The mother of 17-year-old fatal crash victim Dakarai Fagorala says she forgives the driver, suspected of a DUI, who veered off Highway 24 in Walnut Creek, killing two of her passengers. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
Kimberlea Oloruntoba, the mother of 17-year-old fatal crash victim Dakarai Fagorala, says she forgives the driver, suspected of a DUI, who veered off Highway 24 in Walnut Creek, killing two of her passengers.

RELATED: 2 killed in Walnut Creek crash identified

Fagorala had gone to a party in San Francisco with his friends that night, according to his brother.

Dakarai Rishon Fagorala, left, and John Hamed Walizada, right

Eighteen-year-old John Hamed Walizada was also killed in the crash.

The driver, Ramya Ramey, 18, of Antioch, was arrested on suspicion of felony manslaughter for killing two passengers and multiple felony DUI counts for injuring two other passengers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

RELATED: 2 teens killed in Walnut Creek crash, teen driver faces DUI, manslaughter charges

Ramey and the two other female passengers, from Antioch and Oakley, all suffered major injuries and were still hospitalized as of Monday morning, according to the CHP.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Contra Costa CHP at (925) 646-4980 or (800)-TELL-CHP.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the family of Dakarai Fagorala to help cover funeral expenses.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen killedteenagerteenagerscar crashDUIdui crasharrestmanslaughterCHPaccidentcar accidenttraffic fatalitiesWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 teens killed in Walnut Creek crash identified
Man arrested for 4th DUI after deadly Oakland crash
Top Stories
Family: Terminally ill Bay Area man's ring missing at hospital
2 million CA workers may be impacted by independent contractor changes
2 teens killed in Walnut Creek crash identified
VIDEO: Vacaville police race to evacuate shelter animals as wildfire rages nearby
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
Clearlake man kills 3 children, himself
Oakland police officer critically injured in vehicle accident
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering Visalia man
Show More
California court rejects lawsuit to hold police accountable pursuit crashes
Woman's death blamed on infection from a dog lick
Police: Utah man flies plane into home after assaulting wife
Seattle airport reviewing security after plane theft
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
More News