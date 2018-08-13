Kimberlea Oloruntoba, the mother of 17-year-old fatal crash victim Dakarai Fagorala, says she forgives the driver, suspected of a DUI, who veered off Highway 24 in Walnut Creek, killing two of her passengers.Fagorala had gone to a party in San Francisco with his friends that night, according to his brother.Eighteen-year-old John Hamed Walizada was also killed in the crash.The driver, Ramya Ramey, 18, of Antioch, was arrested on suspicion of felony manslaughter for killing two passengers and multiple felony DUI counts for injuring two other passengers, according to the California Highway Patrol.Ramey and the two other female passengers, from Antioch and Oakley, all suffered major injuries and were still hospitalized as of Monday morning, according to the CHP.The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Contra Costa CHP at (925) 646-4980 or (800)-TELL-CHP.