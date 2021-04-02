Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago

While Hollywood gets ready for the show, here's a look back at who triumphed at the Academy Awards 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
2011: The 83rd Academy Awards
Rewind 10 years and "The King's Speech" ruled the night, taking home the Oscar for best picture as well best actor in a leading role for Colin Firth, best director for Tom Hooper and best original screenplay. The film had earned a total of 12 nominations.
Other top winners included Natalie Portman as best actress in a leading role for "Black Swan," Christian Bale as best actor in a supporting role for "The Fighter," and Melissa Leo as best actress in a supporting role for "The Fighter."
Other films to win that night include "Toy Story 3," "Inception," "The Social Network" and "Alice in Wonderland."
The Feb. 11 telecast was co-hosted by James Franco and Anne Hathaway and took place at the Kodak Theatre, which is now known as the Dolby Theatre. Hathaway, Randy Newman, Florence Welch, Gwyneth Paltrow and Celine Dion were among the show's performers.
2001: The 73rd Academy Awards
Look back another decade to 2001, a big night for "Gladiator." The historical drama won five awards, including best picture and best actor in a leading role for Russel Crowe as well as awards for costume design, sound and visual effects.
Julia Roberts won best actress in a leading role for her portrayal of Erin Brockovich, Benicio Del Toro won best supporting actor for "Traffic," and Marcia Gay Harden won best actress in a supporting role for "Pollock."
Other notable winning films included "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "Almost Famous," and "Big Mama."
Steve Martin took the reins as the telecast's host at Shrine Auditorium alongside performers like Sting, Coco Lee, Susanna Hoffs, Randy Newman, Yo-Yo Ma and Bob Dylan.
1991: The 63rd Academy Awards
Thirty years ago, "Dances with Wolves" ruled the night, taking home best picture, director and adapted screenplay among its seven wins.
Jeremy Irons won best actor for "Reversal of Fortune," Kathy Bates won best leading actress for "Misery," Joe Pesci won best supporting actor for "Good Fellas," and Whoopi Goldberg won best supporting actress for "Ghost."
The March 25 telecast took place at the Shrine Auditorium with host Billy Crystal, who returned to host for the second year in a row. Madonna, Reba McEntire, Bon Jovi and Harry Connick Jr. performed during the show.
