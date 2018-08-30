3 students in custody, 1 hurt after police find gun on SF campus

San Francisco police say three students have been taken into custody after a report of a gun on campus at Balboa High School. Police say that one person has sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident and a firearm has been recovered.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police say three students have been taken into custody after a report of a gun on campus at Balboa High School.

Police say three students have been detained following reports of a gun on campus at San Francisco's Balboa High School.



According to officials, one person sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident and a firearm has been recovered. Police, however, did not confirm if the gun was fired or not and said they were unsure whether the injury had to do with the gun being fired.

A student tells ABC7 News that he was in a small auditorium with 20 other students for study hall when a gun went off and shot through a chair. The student says he thinks it was accidental. A student then reportedly walked out and the lockdown was called.

Police spokeswoman Grace Gatapandan says the school in the city's Excelsior neighborhood was placed under lockdown shortly after the report came in around 11:15 a.m.

Police could be seen surrounding the school with guns drawn. Three nearby schools - James Denman Middle School, San Miguel Early Education School and Leadership High School - were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Video taken from inside of a classroom shows Balboa High School students on lockdown after there was a report of a gun on the San Francisco campus.



School officials are asking parents not to come to the school at this time.

Students are now being released from school.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
