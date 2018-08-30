3 students in custody, 1 hurt after police find gun on SF campus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4101215" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say three students have been detained following reports of a gun on campus at San Francisco's Balboa High School. Here's a look at SKY7 showing one student escorted by police.

SFPD telling parents to go to the Balboa High School football field to reunite with students following lockdown. 3 students in custody, one student with non life threatening injuries, 1 gun recovered. #abc7now — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) August 30, 2018

SFPD confirms 3 Balboa High School students in custody, 1 student has non-life threatening injuries. Gun recovered, but @SFPD will not confirm if it was fired or not. School given all clear. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/jRUdD5pZQQ — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) August 30, 2018

Parents staging around Balboa High School in #SF. Students tell parents there’s a lockdown & they’re under their desks. Reports of shots fired within the school. Police canvassing neighborhoods. #abc7now @sfpd pic.twitter.com/OXK2nVf0ws — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) August 30, 2018

Police sources tell ABC7 News they have found a gun inside Balboa High School. They are now trying to identify who owns the gun. Call came in as shot fired; no confirmation yet, no report of injuries. Stay with ABC7 for the latest. #ABC7now https://t.co/DAcXdh93zB — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) August 30, 2018

Report came in as a shot fired; police going room-to-room to see exactly what happened. Balboa HS, Denman Middle School and Leadership School on lockdown. #ABC7now https://t.co/DAcXdh93zB — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) August 30, 2018

An incident has occurred at Balboa HS. #SFPD is on scene. Balboa HS, James Denman MS & Leadership School are on lock down at this time. SFPD PIO @OfficerGrace is responding, Media staging area will be at the intersection of Onondaga & Cayuga Ave. #SF pic.twitter.com/rfH4wmz8FA — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 30, 2018

San Francisco police say three students have been taken into custody after a report of a gun on campus at Balboa High School.According to officials, one person sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident and a firearm has been recovered. Police, however, did not confirm if the gun was fired or not and said they were unsure whether the injury had to do with the gun being fired.A student tells ABC7 News that he was in a small auditorium with 20 other students for study hall when a gun went off and shot through a chair. The student says he thinks it was accidental. A student then reportedly walked out and the lockdown was called.Police spokeswoman Grace Gatapandan says the school in the city's Excelsior neighborhood was placed under lockdown shortly after the report came in around 11:15 a.m.Police could be seen surrounding the school with guns drawn. Three nearby schools - James Denman Middle School, San Miguel Early Education School and Leadership High School - were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.School officials are asking parents not to come to the school at this time.Students are now being released from school.