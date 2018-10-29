3-year-old boy shot in Oakland

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 10900 block of Robledo Dr where a child has been shot. Call with any information.



Robledo Dr is blocked off in this area; use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/vQKhF4pY3Z — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 30, 2018

At 7:23 PM, San Leandro PD contacted OPD dispatch regrading a walk-in victim suffering from a GSW. The victim is a 3 year-old male. It is believed the shooting occurred in the 10900 Robledo Dr. OPD determining if the shooting occurred inside a residence or outside on the street. pic.twitter.com/NSfwt0tO5g — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 30, 2018

Police in Oakland responded to reports of a shooting that left a child injured Monday night.It happened on Robledo Drive - not far from the San Leandro border.The child was taken to San Leandro Hospital - and then moved to Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland for further treatment.Police are asking the public to call them with any information that might help in the investigation.