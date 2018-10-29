3-year-old boy shot in Oakland

Police in Oakland responded to reports of a shooting that left a child injured. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Police in Oakland responded to reports of a shooting that left a child injured Monday night.

It happened on Robledo Drive - not far from the San Leandro border.
The child was taken to San Leandro Hospital - and then moved to Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland for further treatment.

Police are asking the public to call them with any information that might help in the investigation.
