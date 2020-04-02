5-year-old girl bitten, injured by coyote at Dublin Hills Regional Park, police say

East Bay Regional Park District officials say the child was attacked around 2:22 p.m.
At 2:22 PM a 5 Y/O girl was bit by a coyote at Dublin Hills Reg. Park. The girl was transported to Oak Children’s Hospital with non life threatening injuries. Officers on scene are working with @CaliforniaDFW to resolve the situation. The park is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/o6hJSB7OF9— East Bay Regional Park District Police Department (@RegionalParksPD) April 2, 2020
The girl suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Oakland Children's Hospital where she is currently receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition, officials tell ABC7 News.
EBRPD officials are working with the California Fish and Wildlife to search for the coyote.
Officials say the park is currently closed off for investigation but was still open before during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders.
Coyote sightings are not an unusual occurrence in the city, however, there appears to be more spotted around since the shelter-in-place order started. On Saturday a coyote was seen closely following a couple walking their dog in San Francisco's Embarcadero.
No further information was released about who the girl was with or what she was doing at the time of the attack.
