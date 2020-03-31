Coronavirus California

Coronavirus shelter-in-place: Bay Area public health officials add new restrictions on what people can do

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area public health officials added new restrictions to what residents are allowed to do as they shelter in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order

The new restrictions applied to six Bay Area counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo. Those six counties, plus the City of Berkeley (which operates its own public health department) announced the shelter-in-place orders would be extended to May 3 in their jurisdictions. Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties had not announced such extensions, as of Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the restrictions put in place for the original three-week shelter-in-place order, officials are now requiring:

  • Funerals are limited to 10 people in attendance

  • Playgrounds, dog parks and picnic areas have to close to the public

  • Don't use golf courses, or public tennis and basketball courts

  • When it comes to sports that require you to share a ball, only play them with members of your household

  • Most construction is banned

  • All essential businesses that are still open must develop "social distancing protocol" before April 3

RELATED: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19

What is considered an "essential business" has been expanded to include:

  • "Providers that enable residential transactions" (like notaries, title companies, and real estate agencies)

  • Funeral homes and cemeteries

  • Moving companies

  • Rental car companies

  • Rideshare services

These additional restrictions apply for the duration of the stay-at-home orders, which have been extended to May 3 in those six Bay Area counties. Non-essential businesses will still be closed and restaurants and cafes are only allowed to provide take-out service.

The extension and new restrictions come as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise around the Bay Area. The number of cases in the nine counties topped 2,300 Tuesday.

For everything you need to know on the Bay Area shelter-in-place, read more here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosanta clarasan mateoberkeleyalamedacoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 10 new deaths, 548 new cases
Animals at Los Angeles Zoo miss human visitors
Coronavirus: Instacart shoppers stage strike, company says no effect on service
San Mateo prepares field hospital for COVID-19 patients
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Coronavirus updates: Bay Area stay-at-home order extended through May 3
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 10 new deaths, 548 new cases
San Mateo prepares field hospital for COVID-19 patients
Coronavirus: Newsom announces initiative to help older Californians stay connected
EXCLUSIVE: Pacific Heights small business burglarized during COVID-19 shelter-in-place
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Show More
Animals at Los Angeles Zoo miss human visitors
A beatbox lesson in under 5 minutes
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News