Coronavirus shelter-in-place: Bay Area public health officials add new restrictions on what people can do

The new restrictions applied to six Bay Area counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo. Those six counties, plus the City of Berkeley (which operates its own public health department) announced the shelter-in-place orders would be extended to May 3 in their jurisdictions. Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties had not announced such extensions, as of Tuesday afternoon.
In addition to the restrictions put in place for the original three-week shelter-in-place order, officials are now requiring:
- Funerals are limited to 10 people in attendance
- Playgrounds, dog parks and picnic areas have to close to the public
- Don't use golf courses, or public tennis and basketball courts
- When it comes to sports that require you to share a ball, only play them with members of your household
- Most construction is banned
- All essential businesses that are still open must develop "social distancing protocol" before April 3
What is considered an "essential business" has been expanded to include:
- "Providers that enable residential transactions" (like notaries, title companies, and real estate agencies)
- Funeral homes and cemeteries
- Moving companies
- Rental car companies
- Rideshare services
These additional restrictions apply for the duration of the stay-at-home orders, which have been extended to May 3 in those six Bay Area counties. Non-essential businesses will still be closed and restaurants and cafes are only allowed to provide take-out service.
The extension and new restrictions come as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise around the Bay Area. The number of cases in the nine counties topped 2,300 Tuesday.
