Coronavirus shelter-in-place: Bay Area public health officials add new restrictions on what people can do

Funerals are limited to 10 people in attendance



Playgrounds, dog parks and picnic areas have to close to the public



Don't use golf courses, or public tennis and basketball courts



When it comes to sports that require you to share a ball, only play them with members of your household



Most construction is banned



All essential businesses that are still open must develop "social distancing protocol" before April 3



"Providers that enable residential transactions" (like notaries, title companies, and real estate agencies)



Funeral homes and cemeteries



Moving companies



Rental car companies



Rideshare services

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area public health officials added new restrictions to what residents are allowed to do as they shelter in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The new restrictions applied to six Bay Area counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo. Those six counties, plus the City of Berkeley (which operates its own public health department) announced the shelter-in-place orders would be extended to May 3 in their jurisdictions. Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties had not announced such extensions, as of Tuesday afternoon.In addition to the restrictions put in place for the original three-week shelter-in-place order, officials are now requiring:What is considered an "essential business" has been expanded to include:These additional restrictions apply for the duration of the stay-at-home orders, which have been extended to May 3 in those six Bay Area counties. Non-essential businesses will still be closed and restaurants and cafes are only allowed to provide take-out service.The extension and new restrictions come as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise around the Bay Area. The number of cases in the nine counties topped 2,300 Tuesday.For everything you need to know on the Bay Area shelter-in-place, read more here