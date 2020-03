Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about the San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order

Where is this order in effect?

Can I leave my home?

What is considered an 'essential activity?'

Tasks vital to health and safety - including: Gathering medical supplies, medication, items needed to work from home

Gathering household items, food and cleaning products

Outdoor activity is allowed -- but residents must comply with social distancing requirements

Caring for a family member or pet

Performing work for an essential business

Hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, other healthcare facilities, healthcare suppliers, home healthcare services providers, mental health providers, ancillary healthcare services and veterinary facilities that care for animals

Airports, water, sewer, gas, electrical, oil refining, roads and highways, public transportation, solid waste collection and removal, internet, and telecommunications systems

Dispatchers, emergency responders, court personnel, law enforcement personnel

What is considered an 'essential business?'

Healthcare

Infrastructure

Grocery stores, farmers markets, foodbanks and produce stands

Farming, livestock and fishing

Business that provide shelter, social services and food for those in need

Newspapers, television, radio and other media

Gas stations, auto supply and repair facilities

Banks and financial institutions

Hardware stores

Plumbers, electricians, exterminators and those who provide safety and sanitation services at homes

Mailing and shipping businesses

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Restaurants -- only for delivery or take out

Businesses that delivery or ship food or groceries

Home care for seniors, adults and kids

Legal and accounting services

Childcare -- must be groups of 12 or fewer kids

What is considered 'essential travel?'

Travel related to essential activities

Travel to care for elderly, children, minors, those with disabilities or other "vulnerable" people

Travel to schools or universities to receive meals

Travel to home residence from an outside area

Travel required by law or court order

What happens if I don't follow the shelter order?

Will BART still be in operation?

The "shelter in place" order considers BART as an essential service.



BART will continue to provide regular service for riders performing essential activities and for riders travelling to and from “essential business” work, with long enough trains to allow for social distancing. — SFBART (@SFBART) March 16, 2020

What is the impact on other public transit?

Muni

As always, public transit is an essential govt function. Nurses and firefighters need to get to work. Residents need groceries and prescription drugs. @sfmta_muni transit will continue to operate https://t.co/WVxDR7L7ak — Jeffrey Tumlin (@jeffreytumlin) March 16, 2020

San Francisco Bay Ferry

We are reviewing the new public health orders as they pertain to transit. We expect major ferry service reductions beginning Tuesday. We’re working to finalize schedules now.



All info will be posted to https://t.co/ai1Y9Zn2Ki as soon as possible. — San Francisco Bay Ferry (@SFBayFerry) March 16, 2020

Caltrain

UPDATE: Oracle shuttle (HIL & SCS stations) will be suspended effective March 17, 2020 until further notice.



Add. Suspended Shuttles:



Bayhill – SBR BART/Caltrain

Electronic Arts – HIL/SCS

MVgo Shuttles – MVW Caltrain

Oracle – HIL/SCS Caltrain

Skyline College – Daly City BART pic.twitter.com/BfXTEdebBC — Caltrain (@Caltrain) March 16, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Residents in six Bay Area counties will soon be required to shelter-in-place and limit social interaction until April 7 -- all in an effort to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.Officials from six counties announced the order Monday afternoon in a joint press conference in Santa Clara County -- the Bay Area's epicenter for the virus.In Santa Clara County, two people have died of COVID-19 and there are a total of 138 cases, as of Monday at 4 p.m..In the nine Bay Area counties, there are 273 cases of the virus, according to Santa Clara County's Dr. Sara Cody.The public health order announced Monday limits residents' travel, mandates social distancing and substantially limits public and private gatherings. All non-essential travel is prohibited, based on the order.Social distancing requirements mandate a six-foot distance between others, frequent hand washing, using hand santizer, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and not shaking hands with others.The shelter-in-place order is in effect in Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties as of 12:01 a.m. March 17. The six counties have more than 6 million residents Residents in the six counties are allowed to leave their homes for "essential" services, activities and work only."Violation of or failure to comply with this Order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both. (California Health and Safety Code 120295, et seq,)" the order reads.BART will remain open for riders traveling to and from an essential business. Trains will be long enough to accommodate social distancing protocol, the agency said.Per Jeffrey Tumlin, San Francisco's director of transportation, the Muni will continue to operate.