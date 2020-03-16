Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about the San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order

Officials from six counties announced the order Monday afternoon in a joint press conference in Santa Clara County -- the Bay Area's epicenter for the virus.
In Santa Clara County, two people have died of COVID-19 and there are a total of 138 cases, as of Monday at 4 p.m..
In the nine Bay Area counties, there are 273 cases of the virus, according to Santa Clara County's Dr. Sara Cody.
The public health order announced Monday limits residents' travel, mandates social distancing and substantially limits public and private gatherings. All non-essential travel is prohibited, based on the order.
Social distancing requirements mandate a six-foot distance between others, frequent hand washing, using hand santizer, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and not shaking hands with others.
Where is this order in effect?
The shelter-in-place order is in effect in Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties as of 12:01 a.m. March 17. The six counties have more than 6 million residents.
For the full order, click here.
Can I leave my home?
Residents in the six counties are allowed to leave their homes for "essential" services, activities and work only.
What is considered an 'essential activity?'
That includes working in a healthcare, infrastructure, emergency responder capacities such as:
What is considered an 'essential business?'
What is considered 'essential travel?'
What happens if I don't follow the shelter order?
"Violation of or failure to comply with this Order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both. (California Health and Safety Code 120295, et seq,)" the order reads.
Will BART still be in operation?
BART will remain open for riders traveling to and from an essential business. Trains will be long enough to accommodate social distancing protocol, the agency said.
The "shelter in place" order considers BART as an essential service.— SFBART (@SFBART) March 16, 2020
BART will continue to provide regular service for riders performing essential activities and for riders travelling to and from “essential business” work, with long enough trains to allow for social distancing.
What is the impact on other public transit?
Per Jeffrey Tumlin, San Francisco's director of transportation, the Muni will continue to operate.
As always, public transit is an essential govt function. Nurses and firefighters need to get to work. Residents need groceries and prescription drugs. @sfmta_muni transit will continue to operate https://t.co/WVxDR7L7ak— Jeffrey Tumlin (@jeffreytumlin) March 16, 2020
We are reviewing the new public health orders as they pertain to transit. We expect major ferry service reductions beginning Tuesday. We’re working to finalize schedules now.— San Francisco Bay Ferry (@SFBayFerry) March 16, 2020
All info will be posted to https://t.co/ai1Y9Zn2Ki as soon as possible.
UPDATE: Oracle shuttle (HIL & SCS stations) will be suspended effective March 17, 2020 until further notice.— Caltrain (@Caltrain) March 16, 2020
Add. Suspended Shuttles:
Bayhill – SBR BART/Caltrain
Electronic Arts – HIL/SCS
MVgo Shuttles – MVW Caltrain
Oracle – HIL/SCS Caltrain
Skyline College – Daly City BART pic.twitter.com/BfXTEdebBC