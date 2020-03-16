Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about the San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Residents in six Bay Area counties will soon be required to shelter-in-place and limit social interaction until April 7 -- all in an effort to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Officials from six counties announced the order Monday afternoon in a joint press conference in Santa Clara County -- the Bay Area's epicenter for the virus.

In Santa Clara County, two people have died of COVID-19 and there are a total of 138 cases, as of Monday at 4 p.m..

In the nine Bay Area counties, there are 273 cases of the virus, according to Santa Clara County's Dr. Sara Cody.

The public health order announced Monday limits residents' travel, mandates social distancing and substantially limits public and private gatherings. All non-essential travel is prohibited, based on the order.

Social distancing requirements mandate a six-foot distance between others, frequent hand washing, using hand santizer, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and not shaking hands with others.

CORONAVIRUS MAPS: Check out the latest maps of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
CORONAVIRUS IN CALIFORNIA: Get resources and information about COVID-19

LATEST LOCAL CASES: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area

CORONAVIRUS ON GRAND PRINCESS: Latest updates on the cruise ship docked in Oakland that had at least 21 cases of COVID-19 onboard

Where is this order in effect?



The shelter-in-place order is in effect in Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties as of 12:01 a.m. March 17. The six counties have more than 6 million residents.

For the full order, click here.

Can I leave my home?



Residents in the six counties are allowed to leave their homes for "essential" services, activities and work only.

What is considered an 'essential activity?'


  • Tasks vital to health and safety - including: Gathering medical supplies, medication, items needed to work from home

  • Gathering household items, food and cleaning products

  • Outdoor activity is allowed -- but residents must comply with social distancing requirements

  • Caring for a family member or pet

  • Performing work for an essential business

    • That includes working in a healthcare, infrastructure, emergency responder capacities such as:

  • Hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, other healthcare facilities, healthcare suppliers, home healthcare services providers, mental health providers, ancillary healthcare services and veterinary facilities that care for animals


  • Airports, water, sewer, gas, electrical, oil refining, roads and highways, public transportation, solid waste collection and removal, internet, and telecommunications systems

  • Dispatchers, emergency responders, court personnel, law enforcement personnel


    • What is considered an 'essential business?'


  • Healthcare

  • Infrastructure

  • Grocery stores, farmers markets, foodbanks and produce stands

  • Farming, livestock and fishing

  • Business that provide shelter, social services and food for those in need

  • Newspapers, television, radio and other media

  • Gas stations, auto supply and repair facilities

  • Banks and financial institutions

  • Hardware stores

  • Plumbers, electricians, exterminators and those who provide safety and sanitation services at homes

  • Mailing and shipping businesses

  • Laundromats and dry cleaners

  • Restaurants -- only for delivery or take out

  • Businesses that delivery or ship food or groceries

  • Home care for seniors, adults and kids

  • Legal and accounting services


  • Childcare -- must be groups of 12 or fewer kids


    • What is considered 'essential travel?'


  • Travel related to essential activities

  • Travel to care for elderly, children, minors, those with disabilities or other "vulnerable" people

  • Travel to schools or universities to receive meals

  • Travel to home residence from an outside area

  • Travel required by law or court order


    • What happens if I don't follow the shelter order?


    "Violation of or failure to comply with this Order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both. (California Health and Safety Code 120295, et seq,)" the order reads.

    Will BART still be in operation?


    BART will remain open for riders traveling to and from an essential business. Trains will be long enough to accommodate social distancing protocol, the agency said.



    What is the impact on other public transit?


  • Muni

    • Per Jeffrey Tumlin, San Francisco's director of transportation, the Muni will continue to operate.


  • San Francisco Bay Ferry



  • Caltrain

    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesssan franciscosanta claraalamedasan mateomarinhealthshelterillnesscoronavirusshelter in placevirus
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
    At least 6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place
    CORONAVIRUS
    New York state coronavirus death toll hits 10 as restrictions start across tri-state area
    SF family shares what's it like to be tested for coronavirus
    Videos show how coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
    Coronavirus cancellations: Met Gala, MLB Opening Day postponed
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    At least 6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place
    Coronavirus Updates Live: Bay Area counties to shelter-in-place
    SF family shares what's it like to be tested for coronavirus
    US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
    Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
    Fight breaks out at SF Safeway amid shortage fears due to COVID-19
    Social distancing for COVID-19 leads to empty San Jose businesses
    Show More
    Oakland Unified distributes free meals to students during school closures due to COVID-19
    Grand Princess leaves Port of Oakland, anchors in SF Bay
    Gov. Newsom calls for closure of bars after COVID-19 isolation measures increase
    Coronavirus vaccine test opens as volunteer gets 1st shot
    Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
    More TOP STORIES News