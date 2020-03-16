Coronavirus

Coronavirus California Outbreak: At least 6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place due to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, at least six San Francisco Bay Area counties are expected to announce a shelter-in-place order. All residents will need to remain at home except for essential needs starting at midnight.

This includes Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

Essential government services will remain open, such as transit, police, fire, and healthcare services, as well as essential stores like grocery markets, pharmacies, banks, and gas stations. Restaurants will be limited to take-out and delivery only; bars, gyms, and non-essential stores to close
[Ads /]
CORONAVIRUS: Get live updates on the COVID-19 outbreak here

"The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible," Breed said in a Twitter post.

The order begins at midnight tonight and is expected to last through at least April 7.


[Ads /]
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscogavin newsomsanta clara countybarbusinesssmall businesscoronaviruspoliticsdrinkingrestaurantssan mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus cancellations: Regal closing all movie theaters
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Coronavirus Updates Live: Bay Area counties to shelter-in-place
US officials: Foreign disinformation is stoking coronavirus fears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates Live: Bay Area counties to shelter-in-place
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Fight breaks out at SF Safeway amid shortage fears due to COVID-19
Oakland Unified distributes free meals to students during school closures due to COVID-19
Grand Princess leaves Port of Oakland, anchors in SF Bay
Gov. Newsom calls for closure of bars after COVID-19 isolation measures increase
Show More
Coronavirus vaccine test opens as volunteer gets 1st shot
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News