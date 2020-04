Coronavirus: 6 Bay Area counties extend shelter-in-place orders through end of May

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Six Bay Area counties announced Monday in a joint statement they'd be extending shelter-in-place orders through the end of May amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.The extended orders affect Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, as well as the City of Berkeley, which has its own public health department.Full details are expected to be released later this week, the health officers said, and "will include limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities."The current shelter-in-place restrictions for the six Bay Area counties were set to expire on May 3, though California's statewide stay-at-home order that was issued in March has no set expiration date.San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed the extension in a press conference Monday afternoon. She said extending the stay-at-home orders was one of the "most difficult things" she has had to do as mayor."Right now what we see is the numbers (of confirmed coronavirus cases) go up every single day in our city," said Breed. "So we are not out of the woods yet. We want to be very careful that we don't take steps out of frustration ... we don't move too quickly and repeat mistakes that have been made in our past history."Breed warned that during the 1918 Spanish flu, people took off their masks and resumed normal life too early. It resulted in an even worse resurgence of the virus in the fall and winter.To give San Franciscans more space to safely get outside, Breed said the city would be closing off JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park and Shelley Drive in McLaren to vehicle traffic.