Coronavirus: 6 Bay Area counties extend shelter-in-place orders through end of May

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Six Bay Area counties announced Monday in a joint statement they'd be extending shelter-in-place orders through the end of May amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The extended orders affect Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, as well as the City of Berkeley, which has its own public health department.

Full details are expected to be released later this week, the health officers said, and "will include limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities."

The current shelter-in-place restrictions for the six Bay Area counties were set to expire on May 3, though California's statewide stay-at-home order that was issued in March has no set expiration date.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed the extension in a press conference Monday afternoon. She said extending the stay-at-home orders was one of the "most difficult things" she has had to do as mayor.

"Right now what we see is the numbers (of confirmed coronavirus cases) go up every single day in our city," said Breed. "So we are not out of the woods yet. We want to be very careful that we don't take steps out of frustration ... we don't move too quickly and repeat mistakes that have been made in our past history."

Breed warned that during the 1918 Spanish flu, people took off their masks and resumed normal life too early. It resulted in an even worse resurgence of the virus in the fall and winter.

To give San Franciscans more space to safely get outside, Breed said the city would be closing off JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park and Shelley Drive in McLaren to vehicle traffic.

The following is a joint statement by the seven Bay Area health officers on the upcoming extension and revisions to the current shelter-in-place orders:

"Later this week, the Public Health Officers of the Counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara as well as the City of Berkeley will issue revised shelter-in-place orders that largely keep the current restrictions in place and extend them through May. The new order will include limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities.

The shelter-in-place orders in effect across the seven jurisdictions are set to expire on May 3, 2020. Thanks to the collective effort and sacrifice of the 7 million residents across our jurisdictions, we have made substantial progress in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, ensuring our local hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, and saving lives. At this stage of the pandemic, however, it is critical that our collective efforts continue so that we do not lose the progress we have achieved together. Hospitalizations have leveled, but more work is needed to safely re-open our communities. Prematurely lifting restrictions could easily lead to a large surge in cases.

The Health Officers will also release a set of broad indicators that will be used to track progress in preparedness and response to COVID-19, in alignment with the framework being used by the State of California. Future easing of restrictions requires that each jurisdiction and various sectors continue to rapidly build critical infrastructure and systems to respond to and control the spread of coronavirus infections and to ensure the health care system's ability to meet demand.

This global pandemic of COVID-19 is still in its early stages. The virus spreads easily, testing capacity is limited and expanding slowly, and vaccine development is just beginning. We expect to be responding to COVID-19 in our communities for a long time. As effective as our efforts have been, if we move too fast to ease restrictions, the potential of exponential spread could have grave impacts to health and wellness of our residents as well as the economy.

The Health Officers of these seven jurisdictions have been working closely together in leading a unified, regional approach, to protect the health and safety of our residents. Details regarding this next phase will be shared later in the week, along with the updated order."



