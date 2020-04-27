Coronavirus California: Gov. Newsom announces 4 phases to reopen CA businesses and schools

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6135490" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Newsom acknowledged that as schools remain closed, there is a "learning loss" for California's students. To make up for some of that lost time, the governor said the state is considering starting the 2020-2021 school year earlier, though no decision has been made yet.