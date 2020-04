WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: Gov. Newsom to give update on when California can reopen; here's what needs to happen first.

Expand testing and doing contact tracing for those who test positive



Being able to protect California's most vulnerable populations, including seniors, homeless individuals and those with compromised immunity



Ensuring medical facilities are equipped to handle potential surges



Working with research hospitals and other research partners to pursue therapies for the virus



Making sure businesses, schools, and other public spaces can continue physical distancing



Being able to return to more strict measures, as needed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to give an update Wednesday on the timeline to reopen California's economy and begin to ease shelter-in-place restrictions. The executive order to shelter-in-place was issued on March 19 as novel coronavirus spread rapidly throughout California. The order didn't specify a set end date.Instead, Gov. Newsom clarified in April he'd be evaluating the state's progress on six key criteria in order to make a decision about when it would be safe to reopen:Newsom has been relatively tight-lipped on what exactly we can expect him to announce Wednesday. He told the public he'd be giving everyone a "peek behind the curtain" on how he and other state leaders are deliberating plans to reopen.The governor let a few hints slide during his press conference Tuesday. Responding to reporters' questions, he said the remarks Wednesday would focus on progress on the first outlined step, testing and contact tracing. He added the state has signed a contract that will help get more testing sites operational, but declined to offer more details ahead of his planned announcement Wednesday.Newsom also said he'd talk about the state's ability to isolate and quarantine people who may have been exposed, especially vulnerable populations like homeless individuals. Isolating those exposed to or infected with COVID-19 is seen as a necessary step to preventing future outbreaks.Some states, like Texas and Georgia, have already started taking steps to reopen On Tuesday, California saw a 7.4% jump in COVID-19 cases compared to Monday. The spike was much larger than the rate of spread the state has seen in recent days. It's not clear whether such an increase would affect Gov. Newsom's announcement, though he has repeatedly warned that any rollback of restrictions may need to be reversed if the virus began to spread rapidly again."There's no light switch here. I would argue it's more like a dimmer," Newsom said last Tuesday. "This is an imperfect science. There is no playbook that someone else has put together."At that time, California's coronavirus death toll was at 758. It has since grown to 1,208.We'll be streaming the press conference Wednesday at noon here, as well as on Facebook and YouTube