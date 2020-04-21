Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: Gov. Newsom to give update on when California can reopen; here's what needs to happen first.

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to give an update Wednesday on the timeline to reopen California's economy and begin to ease shelter-in-place restrictions.

INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?

The executive order to shelter-in-place was issued on March 19 as novel coronavirus spread rapidly throughout California. The order didn't specify a set end date.

Instead, Gov. Newsom clarified in April he'd be evaluating the state's progress on six key criteria in order to make a decision about when it would be safe to reopen:

  • Expand testing and doing contact tracing for those who test positive

  • Being able to protect California's most vulnerable populations, including seniors, homeless individuals and those with compromised immunity

  • Ensuring medical facilities are equipped to handle potential surges

  • Working with research hospitals and other research partners to pursue therapies for the virus

  • Making sure businesses, schools, and other public spaces can continue physical distancing

  • Being able to return to more strict measures, as needed

Newsom has been relatively tight-lipped on what exactly we can expect him to announce Wednesday. He told the public he'd be giving everyone a "peek behind the curtain" on how he and other state leaders are deliberating plans to reopen.

The governor let a few hints slide during his press conference Tuesday. Responding to reporters' questions, he said the remarks Wednesday would focus on progress on the first outlined step, testing and contact tracing. He added the state has signed a contract that will help get more testing sites operational, but declined to offer more details ahead of his planned announcement Wednesday.

RELATED: Newsom unveils plan to reopen California, ease stay-at-home restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic

Newsom also said he'd talk about the state's ability to isolate and quarantine people who may have been exposed, especially vulnerable populations like homeless individuals. Isolating those exposed to or infected with COVID-19 is seen as a necessary step to preventing future outbreaks.

Some states, like Texas and Georgia, have already started taking steps to reopen.

On Tuesday, California saw a 7.4% jump in COVID-19 cases compared to Monday. The spike was much larger than the rate of spread the state has seen in recent days. It's not clear whether such an increase would affect Gov. Newsom's announcement, though he has repeatedly warned that any rollback of restrictions may need to be reversed if the virus began to spread rapidly again.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom calls on all able Californians to volunteer

"There's no light switch here. I would argue it's more like a dimmer," Newsom said last Tuesday. "This is an imperfect science. There is no playbook that someone else has put together."

At that time, California's coronavirus death toll was at 758. It has since grown to 1,208.

We'll be streaming the press conference Wednesday at noon here, as well as on Facebook and YouTube.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeconomycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicshelter in placecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
WATCH LIVE: College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 617
Coronavirus News now: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
From props to face shields!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Senate approves $500B virus aid deal; sends to House
Check out our new ABC7 News streaming app
Workers push to close supermarkets claiming customers not following COVID-19 rules
Gov. Newsom calls on all able Californians to volunteer
Dead humpback whale washes ashore on SF beach
Show More
Coronavirus updates: City of Pacifica kicking out visitors
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Bay Area native trapped in Peru for 2 months finally coming home
More TOP STORIES News