Coronavirus California

California PUA: Self-employed, freelance and gig economy workers can apply for unemployment benefits starting today

By and Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Economic support has finally arrived in California for the millions of self-employed, freelance and gig economy workers in California, many of whom have lost work or wages in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces businesses will reopen in four stages

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order earlier this month creating the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which opens up unemployment insurance payments to more workers who don't typically qualify. The program is accepting applications online as of April 28.

PUA benefits will apply to self-employed workers, independent contractors, those whose wage history isn't long enough to qualify for unemployment, and those who have exhausted unemployment benefits.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces expansion of California's unemployment benefits, $125M for undocumented immigrants

Labor Secretary Julie Su said the state was targeting quick processing times and payment turnarounds. Those who already have EDD debit cards should receive their payments in two days, but others will typically receive benefits in seven days.

Payments are retroactive, so those who have been waiting to receive payments for several weeks would be compensated for that time. You can receive benefits dating back to Feb. 2 or after, depending on when you began to lose income due to COVID-19.

RELATED Gov. Gavin Newsom admonishes Californians who went to crowded beaches, warns it could delay reopening

According to the California Employment Development Department, payment amounts are as follows for those who qualify:

  • Phase 1: $167 per week for each week you were unemployed from Feb. 2, 2020 to March 28, 2020 due to the pandemic

  • Phase 2: $167 plus $600 per week for each week you were unemployed from March 29, 2020 to July 25, 2020 due to the pandemic. (The extra $600 per week comes from the federal CARES Act, which is currently only in effect through July.)

  • Phase 3: $167 per week for each week you are unemployed from July 26, 2020 to Dec. 26, 2020.

You have to have the legal right to work in California to qualify. Undocumented workers will have access to a different $5 million relief fund, which Gov. Newsom says is set to launch in early May.

There is a 39-week cap on PUA benefits.

More information on the PUA program can be found on the EDD website.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiaunemployment californiacoronaviruspersonal financecoronavirus pandemicunemploymentcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
6 Bay Area counties extend shelter-in-place orders through end of May
Gov. Newsom announces 4 stages to reopen CA businesses, schools
Some SF restaurants fear employees won't come back after shelter-in-place
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
EXCLUSIVE: Michigan man arrested for N95 mask fraud, Bay Area victims
'Super Science with Drew': Watch Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Gov. Newsom announces 4 stages to reopen CA businesses, schools
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 1,000
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 NorCal businesses to reopen despite COVID-19 restrictions
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Distillery turns whiskey into hand sanitizer
Gov. Newsom announces 4 stages to reopen CA businesses, schools
NC protesters arrested for violating executive order
Schools surprised by Newsom's announcement about possible July return
EXCLUSIVE: Michigan man arrested for N95 mask fraud, Bay Area victims
Show More
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changing frequencies on Wednesday
Great-grandmother comes home after battle against COVID-19
'Super Science with Drew': Watch Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News