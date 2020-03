Coronavirus Outbreak: Videos show how COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Bay Area

EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 News looks back at a Friday in the life of the coronavirus shelter-in-place in the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is having a major impact across the world but also in cities across Northern California. A shelter-in-place has been issued for eight counties, including San Francisco.From a DRONEVIEW7 look at San Francisco as a "ghost town" to fights caught on camera in grocery stores, here are videos of how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the Bay Area.