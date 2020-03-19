Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Outbreak: Videos show how COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is having a major impact across the world but also in cities across Northern California. A shelter-in-place has been issued for eight counties, including San Francisco.

From a DRONEVIEW7 look at San Francisco as a "ghost town" to fights caught on camera in grocery stores, here are videos of how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the Bay Area.

VIDEO: A day in the life in the Bay Area during the COVID-19 outbreak
ABC7 News looks back at a Friday in the life of the coronavirus shelter-in-place in the San Francisco Bay Area



NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VIDEOS:


FIRSTHAND ACCOUNT OF SF WOMAN WHO THINKS SHE MAY HAVE COVID-19
  • Global show of support for SF family in self-isolation while waiting for coronavirus test result

  • SF family tested for COVID-19 must decide if college kids come home to possibly infected household



    • RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
