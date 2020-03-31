Coronavirus Pandemic: Drone video shows eerily empty streets in Oakland

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Streets across the Bay Area are eerily empty due to the novel coronavirus stay-at-home order.ABC7 News viewer Kumi Rauf shared drone video showing places in Oakland that are usually bustling with activity, like Broadway and the Fox Theater.The streets appear almost completely empty as residents heed the orders.A message on the marquee at the Fox Theater reads "Stay safe and healthy! Back soon!"The pandemic has killed thousands of Americans.