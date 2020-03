'QuarantineChat' helps people feel connected during coronavirus shelter-in-place

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Feeling isolated while stuck at home during the Coronavirus pandemic? Artists Danielle Baskin and Max Hawkins have developed phone-call software that randomly connects quarantined or self-isolated users to each other.The free service is called "QuarantineChat," and it's being used to socialize while preventing the spread of the Coronavirus. "It's people in self-isolation or people that are in a mandated quarantine, or people that just want to cheer people up," Baskin said.The phone-calls are private, says Baskin, and only your username is visible to others. QuarantineChat is powered by the "Dialup" app, developed by Baskin and Hawkins, and all calls are encrypted end-to-end, according to their website.Baskin said the call service is being used by people all around the world in countries like Spain, Italy, Iran, and Hong Kong."What everyone is saying is they feel very much less alone, and less crazy in the things they are doing to prepare. And also people are sharing tips and stuff, like recipes, like workout routines, activities. And so it's this exciting moment where you feel less alone dealing with this, but you also get this outside influence and can have an interesting conversation."QuarantineChat's website also states: "We do not tolerate hatred or jokes about suffering. This is not a place to seek or give medical help. Please be kind and conscientious."Click here for more information on QuarantineChat