'QuarantineChat' helps people feel connected during coronavirus shelter-in-place

The free service is called "QuarantineChat," and it's being used to socialize while preventing the spread of the Coronavirus. "It's people in self-isolation or people that are in a mandated quarantine, or people that just want to cheer people up," Baskin said.
LIVE UPDATES: Tracking all the latest developments in the novel coronavirus outbreak
The phone-calls are private, says Baskin, and only your username is visible to others. QuarantineChat is powered by the "Dialup" app, developed by Baskin and Hawkins, and all calls are encrypted end-to-end, according to their website.
Baskin said the call service is being used by people all around the world in countries like Spain, Italy, Iran, and Hong Kong.
"What everyone is saying is they feel very much less alone, and less crazy in the things they are doing to prepare. And also people are sharing tips and stuff, like recipes, like workout routines, activities. And so it's this exciting moment where you feel less alone dealing with this, but you also get this outside influence and can have an interesting conversation."
CORONAVIRUS: Everything you need to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
QuarantineChat's website also states: "We do not tolerate hatred or jokes about suffering. This is not a place to seek or give medical help. Please be kind and conscientious."
Click here for more information on QuarantineChat.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Bay Area cancelations, closures related to COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19