DRONEVIEW7: Video of empty San Francisco streets after coronavirus shelter-in-place order

By Ken Miguel
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area are staying indoors as the odor to shelter-in-place took hold. Many areas of San Francisco that are normally jammed with workers and tourists have turned into virtual ghost towns.

At one of the city's most busy intersections, California and Kearny Streets, Droneview7 flew over empty streets, normally crowded with thousands of workers. Most are staying home to fend off the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.



Just up the street, where cable cars usually welcome throngs of tourist to the oldest Chinatown in the United States, there bells have gone silent and the streets are empty.

At Fisherman's Wharf, there are no crabs being cooked curbside, the sidewalks and streets are empty, the air filled with the sounds of the popular seals, not the throngs of tourists who usually flood the streets and parking lots.



Pier 39, the other big waterfront attraction is fenced off. It closed Monday, after six Bay Area counties, and the City of Berkeley announced a shelter-in-place order in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Starting at midnight on Tuesday all residents were ordered to remain in their homes except for essential needs.

Essential government services will remain open, such as transit, police, fire, and healthcare services, as well as essential stores like grocery markets, pharmacies, banks, and gas stations. Restaurants will be limited to take-out and delivery only; bars, gyms, and non-essential stores to close.

