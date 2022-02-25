face mask

Target lifts mask mandate for shoppers, employees

"We continue to believe that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against the COVID-19 virus," the company said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Target lifts mask mandate for shoppers, employees

PHILADELPHIA -- Target stores no longer require employees or customers - vaccinated or unvaccinated - to wear masks inside.

The message on the company's website says its mask mandate has been dropped due to declining COVID infections across the country.

"We continue to believe that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against the COVID-19 virus," the company said.

Target also said it will continue to follow state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage our team members and guests to consult the latest public health guidance. Masks will no longer be required as local regulations allow.

The new masking guidance follows similar moves from Walmart and Amazon, which lifted their mask mandates for fully vaccinated workers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemictarget
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
CDC to ease COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
COVID updates: CDC expected to significantly ease mask guidelines
Santa Clara Co. on track to lift indoor masks mandate on March 2
Santa Clara Co. on cusp of meeting requirements to lift mask mandate
TOP STORIES
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
CDC to ease COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
DNA evidence shows Hank the Tank did not act alone
SJ mayor wants to drop booster mandate at city-owned venues
EXCLUSIVE: One of SF's last news stands hit by brazen burglary
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Show More
Why did Russia attack Ukraine? Top Google questions answered
Ukraine: A brief look into one of Europe's largest, poorest countries
SF medical examiner data tells grim reality of overdose deaths
Speaker Pelosi weighs in on Ukraine, calls Putin 'evil'
Hundreds rally in SF to support of Ukraine after Russia invasion
More TOP STORIES News