In-N-Out is banning employees from wearing masks in certain states to reportedly improve communication with customers.

In-N-Out bans employees from wearing face masks in some states

The rule will not apply in California or Oregon.

According to an internal company memo obtained by Eyewitness News, the company is making the move to enhance customer service by showing employees smiles and other facial features.

The new policy applies to restaurants in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

The rule takes effect August 14, unless an employee has a medical note exempting them from the new requirement.