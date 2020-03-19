Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: ABC7 practices social distancing on-air, in the newsroom amid COVID-19 outbreak

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many viewers noticed ABC7's "social distancing" on the air recently amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. And we're not just being careful in the studio.

VIDEO: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'

Many ABC7 News employees are unable to work from home right now, so we're taking extra precautions and following CDC guidelines to keep everyone in the newsroom safe.

ABC7's Jobina Fortson take us on a tour of steps we're taking while we cover this unprecedented health crisis.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking all the latest developments in the novel coronavirus outbreak

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.





RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosafetycdccoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placeabc7 originalsvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Videos show impact of novel coronavirus outbreak on Bay Area
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
Economic relief measures: Ford offers 6 months of payment relief
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Videos show impact of novel coronavirus outbreak on Bay Area
Coronavirus: 56% of Californians expected to be infected with COVID-19, Newsom says
Napa Co. prepares for shelter-in-place order amid COVID-19 pandemic
DRONEVIEW7: Coronavirus shelter-in-place order turns San Francisco into ghost town
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: 56% of Californians expected to be infected with COVID-19, Newsom says
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
DRONEVIEW7: Coronavirus shelter-in-place order turns San Francisco into ghost town
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Videos show impact of novel coronavirus outbreak on Bay Area
SF-based Boba Guys may not reopen all stores after COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Families putting holiday lights back up to spread cheer during pandemic
Coronavirus Updates: 56% Californians expected to be infected with COVID-19
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
SJPD reserve officer tests positive for COVID-19, police chief says
Wall Street regains some lost ground in a less rocky day
More TOP STORIES News