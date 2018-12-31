Gunman on the loose after killing 7-year-old girl as she left Walmart with her mother

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities have identified a 7-year-old who was killed by a man during a shooting in northeast Harris County.

By
HOUSTON --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office has identified the 7-year-old girl killed in an early morning shooting as Jazmine Barnes.

Jazmine was fatally shot and her mother was wounded as they left a Walmart parking lot.

Three teenage girls, said to have been family members, were also in the car driven by Barnes' mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington. Washington was also shot but survived the attack.

Deputies said the suspect pulled up next to the car and opened fire. Washington drove away on the feeder road near Wallisville Road, then turned around and entered the toll road. Moments later, the car pulled onto the outside shoulder and came to a stop.

VIDEO: Mother says man 'intentionally' killed 7-year-old daughter while leaving Walmart in Texas
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities have identified a 7-year-old who was killed by a man during a shooting in northeast Harris County.



A tarp was placed over the car as homicide investigators processed the scene.

The motive for the attack is unknown. Detectives are trying to determine whether the shooting was targeted or random.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s with a beard. The vehicle was described as a red pickup truck. No information was available on a license plate, or make and model of the truck.

VIDEO: Search for clues after 7-year-old shot while leaving Walmart with her mother
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities have identified a 7-year-old who was killed by a man during a shooting in northeast Harris County.



The shooter is described as armed and dangerous, and for now, anonymous.

"Someone who does something like that will eventually talk about it, and we need anyone with information to come forward," said HCSO Major Jesse Razo. "I urge whoever did this, turn yourself in, because we will find you."

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotdouble shootingshootingu.s. & worldwalmartchild killedpoliceinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mom says daughter's killing near Walmart random and intentional
Top Stories
Federal workers suing Trump administration over government shutdown
OPD on high alert for impaired drivers, gunfire on New Year's Eve
SF emergency teams prepped for busy New Year's Eve
Wind Advisory issued for the Bay Area on New Year's Eve
Get free tickets to Imagine Dragons CFP halftime show on Treasure Island
US stocks suffer worst year since 2008 financial crisis
Texas man saves wife by shooting at would-be-robbers
Mom says daughter's killing near Walmart random and intentional
Show More
Dangerous winds prompting some Tahoe ski resorts to close
Immigration hold placed on man accused of killing Newman Police Corporal
NYE revelers say hello to 2019, goodbye to an unsettling year
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
Guatemalan family suing Universal Studios over English-only warning signs
More News