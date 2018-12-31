Father of Jazmine Barnes says shooting near Houston Walmart robbed family of 'loving, caring' little girl

EMBED </>More Videos

'PUT YOURSELF IN MY SHOES': Jazmine Barnes' father, Christopher Cevilla, pleaded Monday for the man who killed his daughter to step forward.

HOUSTON --
Christopher Cevilla, the father of Jazmine Barnes, pleaded Monday for the man who killed his daughter to step forward.

Barnes was killed Sunday morning when someone opened fire on her mother's vehicle as they were passing a Walmart store near Wallisville Road in east Harris County.

VIDEO: Mother says man 'intentionally' killed 7-year-old daughter while leaving Walmart in Texas
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities have identified a 7-year-old who was killed by a man during a shooting in northeast Harris County.



She died as a result of her injuries, while her mother was injured protecting one of her three siblings who were also inside the car.

In a press conference Monday with Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Cevilla urged the public and his daughter's killer to do the right thing.

VIDEO: Search for clues after 7-year-old shot while leaving Walmart with her mother
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities have identified a 7-year-old who was killed by a man during a shooting in northeast Harris County.



"Just put yourself in my shoes and my family's shoes, what if that was your daughter? Even your son? Just your child period," Cevilla said. "You would want people to step up to help you and your family."

Cevilla remembers his daughter for her compassion and love of people.

"My daughter was 7 years old, loving, caring, very passionate with people, very sweet, just an innocent young girl," Cevilla said. "Very smart in school. Just a lot of things that's being robbed of me and my family at this moment that we will never be able to get back."
Related Topics:
child killedchild shottexas newsu.s. & worldshootinginvestigationpoliceHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYE fireworks in San Francisco
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Cold winds greeted San Francisco New Year's revelers
Thousands brave cold for brand-new New Year's Eve party at Great America
East Bay rings in the New Year with a variety of events and fundraisers
Curry's 34 points help Warriors scorch Suns, 132-109
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
Hug in the New Year at the Golden Gate Bridge
Show More
Service restored to Castro Valley BART station after person killed on tracks
CHP warning drivers in Central California about scammers on side of road
Girl, 7, fatally shot in car as her mother left Walmart in Texas
VIDEO: Burglar breaks into SoCal home of paralyzed man
Disneyland's NYE fireworks show may be 'limited' due to winds
More News