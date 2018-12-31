HOUSTON --Christopher Cevilla, the father of Jazmine Barnes, pleaded Monday for the man who killed his daughter to step forward.
Barnes was killed Sunday morning when someone opened fire on her mother's vehicle as they were passing a Walmart store near Wallisville Road in east Harris County.
VIDEO: Mother says man 'intentionally' killed 7-year-old daughter while leaving Walmart in Texas
She died as a result of her injuries, while her mother was injured protecting one of her three siblings who were also inside the car.
In a press conference Monday with Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Cevilla urged the public and his daughter's killer to do the right thing.
VIDEO: Search for clues after 7-year-old shot while leaving Walmart with her mother
"Just put yourself in my shoes and my family's shoes, what if that was your daughter? Even your son? Just your child period," Cevilla said. "You would want people to step up to help you and your family."
Cevilla remembers his daughter for her compassion and love of people.
"My daughter was 7 years old, loving, caring, very passionate with people, very sweet, just an innocent young girl," Cevilla said. "Very smart in school. Just a lot of things that's being robbed of me and my family at this moment that we will never be able to get back."